CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of CTIC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,048. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,034,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

