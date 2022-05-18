Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEGet Rating) to report $1.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $290,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $2.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $11.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $14.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $12.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 68.89% and a negative net margin of 319.09%.

CUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.75. 186,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,572. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 735,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $785,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 82.2% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,510,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 681,240 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

