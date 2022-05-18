Currys (LON:CURY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $83.95

Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.95 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 85.06 ($1.05), with a volume of 5928635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.12).

CURY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.17) price target on shares of Currys in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Currys from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £992.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28.

In other Currys news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.18), for a total value of £169,638.72 ($209,120.71).

About Currys (LON:CURY)

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

