Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.30. Approximately 287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76.

About Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Dacotah Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, vehicle loan, recreational loan, unsecured loan, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services.

