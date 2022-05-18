Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.15%. The company had revenue of $317.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.