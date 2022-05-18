Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Up 26.4% in April

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, CLSA raised Daiwa House Industry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Daiwa House Industry stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,789. Daiwa House Industry has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

