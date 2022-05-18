Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1479 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASTY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €58.00 ($60.42) to €54.00 ($56.25) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($63.54) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dassault Systèmes stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dassault Systèmes SE ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

