Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $206,260.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,114.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,704 shares of company stock valued at $32,919,551 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $7.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,053. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9,505,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.04. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.02 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

