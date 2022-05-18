Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Datadog also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Datadog stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.07. 8,994,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.04. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $80.02 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,807,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total transaction of $896,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total value of $494,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,704 shares of company stock worth $32,919,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Datadog by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Datadog by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Datadog by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

