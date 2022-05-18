Datarius Credit Tops 24 Hour Volume of $344.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $129,988.56 and $344.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded up 236.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

