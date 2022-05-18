Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, reports. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 39.45% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter.

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. 29,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,795. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DWSN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

