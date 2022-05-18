Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

DAWN stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. 217,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,466. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 376,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

