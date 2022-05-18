Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCAW) Short Interest Down 23.1% in April

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 241.7% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 135,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 1,547.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 262,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 246,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 261.1% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 921,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 666,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DLCAW stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

