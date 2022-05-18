DEEPSPACE (DPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $24,636.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,775.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00487134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.00530142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00034159 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,769.15 or 1.70396334 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008931 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

