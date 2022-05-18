Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.00 million-$54.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.70 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.26 EPS.

Shares of DH traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,001. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $142,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

