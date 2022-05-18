Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DRMAW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,267. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

