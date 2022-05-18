Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1473 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

NYSE:DB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 38,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DB. StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.94) to €16.30 ($16.98) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.52) price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.58) to €15.00 ($15.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.02) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,821,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,269,000 after purchasing an additional 468,296 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 941,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

