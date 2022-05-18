Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Announces Dividend of $0.23

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2282 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

DBOEY stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBOEY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($156.25) to €156.00 ($162.50) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($187.50) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($192.71) to €193.00 ($201.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

