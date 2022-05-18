DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the April 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft from €6.80 ($7.08) to €5.50 ($5.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of DEUZF stock remained flat at $$4.97 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.33.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

