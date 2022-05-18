Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $32,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.31. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.37.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.