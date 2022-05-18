DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $78.09

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.09 and last traded at $79.43, with a volume of 38730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Stephens cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average is $110.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $252,581.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $3,289,275.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,055,663.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 over the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 173.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.