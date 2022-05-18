D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the April 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 403.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SIEVF remained flat at $162.70 on Wednesday. D’Ieteren Group has a 1 year low of 129.25 and a 1 year high of 170.15.

About D'Ieteren Group

D'Ieteren Group SA, operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, and TVH Parts segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Cupra, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

