Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $124.95

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $124.95 and last traded at $125.04, with a volume of 61035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.65.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

