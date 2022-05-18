Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWACU. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,184,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,178,000.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DWACU opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. Digital World Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $143.53.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, SaaS, fintech, or financial services sector in the Americas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.