DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of DBRG stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,905. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.75.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

