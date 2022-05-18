DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.88.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of DBRG stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,905. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.75.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
DigitalBridge Group Company Profile
DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.
