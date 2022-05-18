Diploma PLC (DPLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,457.48 ($30.29) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,672.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,892.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The stock has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,354 ($29.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,504 ($43.20).

A number of analysts have issued reports on DPLM shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.15) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($40.56) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($39.45) to GBX 3,360 ($41.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diploma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,110 ($38.34).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

