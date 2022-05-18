Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

