Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 1,375 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Lazard by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

LAZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $32.99. 3,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

