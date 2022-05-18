Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 4,978 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 26,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.