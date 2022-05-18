Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,855. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.07 and its 200-day moving average is $144.02. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.92.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

