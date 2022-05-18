Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded down $8.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.15. The stock had a trading volume of 240,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,400. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.36. The firm has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.08 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

