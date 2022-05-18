Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 3,056 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,672,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 858,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,656,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.