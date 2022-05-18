Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 588 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 97.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.72. The stock had a trading volume of 118,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,161. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.83.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

