Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,505,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.04. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.02 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total transaction of $896,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,704 shares of company stock worth $32,919,551. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

