Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 249 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,503. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.25 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

