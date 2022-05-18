Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 36,455 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,455 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. 212,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

