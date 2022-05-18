Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 661 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $2,185,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Workday by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded down $7.50 on Wednesday, hitting $165.84. 60,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.40 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $168.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.28.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

