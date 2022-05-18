Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $893,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 58,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,549,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

