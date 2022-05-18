Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43,125 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 686,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 66,077 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,227,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 794,323 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 380,378 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 617,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,889,906. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

