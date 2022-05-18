Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33. 953 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

