Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.77, but opened at $29.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Doximity shares last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 85,558 shares trading hands.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 81.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Doximity by 153.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,238,000 after buying an additional 2,527,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Doximity by 559.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Doximity by 34.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,068,000 after buying an additional 635,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Doximity by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after buying an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

