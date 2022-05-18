Doyle Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,529 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.88. 55,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.54 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.99.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

