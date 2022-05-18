Doyle Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after purchasing an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after acquiring an additional 49,682 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $15.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,537. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $329.63 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.