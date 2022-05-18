Doyle Wealth Management Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,274,000 after acquiring an additional 124,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.72. 110,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.29 and its 200-day moving average is $163.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $149.56 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

