Doyle Wealth Management Has $202,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in General Mills by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,368,000 after buying an additional 64,020 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 7.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.41. The stock had a trading volume of 255,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

