Doyle Wealth Management Has $231,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 738.2% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.75. 111,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

