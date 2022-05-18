Doyle Wealth Management Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,472,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,048,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after buying an additional 542,612 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,345,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,686,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,887. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.44. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.