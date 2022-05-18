Doyle Wealth Management Makes New $265,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $5.54 on Wednesday, reaching $141.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,067. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

