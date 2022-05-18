Doyle Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Shares of SNA traded down $6.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.53. 8,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,470. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $257.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

