Doyle Wealth Management Sells 111 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.55. The company had a trading volume of 79,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,435. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $206.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.